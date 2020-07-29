Indy DPW announces street closures for painting of ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Wednesday that street closures for the painting of a “Black Lives Matter” mural will start Thursday afternoon and end Monday, August 3.

The closure will be from on Indiana Avenue from Blackford Street to West Street.

DPW says motorists traveling on Indiana Avenue should use the following detours throughout this closure:

Traffic headed Northwest on Indiana Avenue should use West Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 11th Street, 10th Street, and University Boulevard.

Traffic headed Southeast on Indiana Avenue should use University Boulevard, New York Street and West Street.

The Indianapolis City-County Council approved the mural earlier this month. DPW says they will supervise the project and sign-off on materials and designs. The Indianapolis Urban League will donate supplies, and community leaders will select Black visual artists to complete the street mural, according to officials.