Indy DPW announces this week’s target locations for strip-patching, pothole filling

INDOT and DPW crews continued working Tuesday, trying to prevent and repair potholes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Tuesday announced the locations crews will target for strip-patching and pothole filling this week.

Indy DPW says the locations where crews will be filling potholes include:

Arlington Avenue

Broad Ripple Avenue

Combs Road

East 9th Street

East 62nd Street

East Southport Road

East Troy Avenue

English Avenue

Five Points Road

Mooresville Road

North Keystone Avenue

North Meridian Street

North Sargent Road

Spring Mill Road

10th Street

16th Street

79th Street

Strip-patching locations include:

Boulevard Place

East 38th Street

Guion Road

Madison Avenue

McCarty Street

Missouri Street

Strip-patching locations already completed this year include:

Kentucky Avenue, from Morris Street to West Street

Sunset Avenue, from Hampton Drive to 49th Street

49th Street, from Sunset Avenue to Meridian Street

Drivers are reminded to be cautious and give crews plenty of space to work safely. Drivers should look out for orange barrels and cones and slow down through construction zones.

DPW crews have filled 32,830 potholes and resolved 1,437 service requests since January 1, according to the department.

Potholes are filled as requests are reported. DPW says the first priority is those located on main thoroughfares that handle more traffic. Residents are encouraged to report potholes via the Request Indy website, the mobile app or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.