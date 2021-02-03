Indy DPW collected its highest waste tonnage on record in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works reports that in 2020 it collected its highest tonnage of solid waste on record in a single year.

DPW says crews collected 318,625 tons of waste city-wide among 11 solid waste districts for 2020, a nearly 11% increase from 2019. The four districts serviced by DPW solid waste drivers specifically saw 129,021 tons collected, a nearly 10% increase from 2019, the department added.

Districts serviced by vendors Republic Services and Waste Management saw similar increases.

“These numbers show the dedicated teamwork of Indy DPW employees as well as those at Republic Services and Waste Management,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a release. “Thanks to their commitment to go above and beyond the call of duty, Indianapolis residents continued to receive essential services amidst an unprecedented year.”

DPW says they aren’t surprised by the record numbers. During the months Marion County was under lockdown and the majority of residents were spending more time at home, DPW reports seeing a large increases in waste. On average, each resident placed 45 pounds of trash in their cart each week, an increase of 9% from 2019.

Despite the increase in garbage, DPW says the number of validated complaints was down 5% city-wide and 30% on DPW routes.

“We’re very proud of Indy DPW’s solid waste team,” said DPW Director Dan Parker in a release. “This year they picked up record numbers of waste, responded to a record number of service requests, and yet were able to do it more efficiently and with fewer customer issues. This was done all while dealing with the COVID-19 health crisis, and having to quickly adapt to new protocols to keep employees healthy.”

The department says management began working with union leadership last spring to implement strategies to protect the health of DPW employees unable to work from home.