Indy DPW completely opens North Keystone Ave to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS — Just as holiday traffic picks up, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works opened all travel lanes impacted by work on North Keystone Avenue.

The reopening to traffic in all directions includes the on and off-ramps at the Keystone Avenue and 86th Street intersection.

This does not mean work is completely finished. Indy DPW says that the street rehabilitation project is ongoing and ask drivers to still use cause and pay special attention when traveling North Keystone Avenue, especially where construction staff are working.

In 2020, Indy DPW completed the reconstruction of Keystone Avenue between 39th and 65th Streets.

This year, work continued between 65th Street and I-465.

The second phase is expected to finish early next year. Once completed, 32 lane miles of Keystone Avenue will be reconstructed with an investment of $13 million.