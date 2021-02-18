Indy DPW hires 100 contractors to clear neighborhood streets for $1.5 million

INDIANAPOLIS — Within 24 hours, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works told residents the public streets in neighborhoods, which have not been plowed yet, would be clear. DPW called more than 100 contractors to help with this effort.

“The call out of these contractors is probably going to cost the city approximately $1.5 million,” DPW Director Dan Parker said.

Parker said his department held off on clearing certain public streets until after the snow fell mid-week.

“If we would have done this Tuesday into Wednesday, and then got five inches of snow again, it really kind of would have made all of our efforts null and void,” Parker explained. “So we wanted to see what happened with this last wave. It’s now come and gone, and so to the folks in the City of Indianapolis, thank you for your patience, but the trucks are on their way.”

DPW explained not every street will be clear by the end of the day Friday. This just includes city streets in residential areas.

“So, any privately owned streets will not be done,” Parker said. “These have to be streets that are public right of way for the city of Indianapolis, number one. Obviously, none of the streets that are in the excluded cities of Lawrence, Speedway, Beech Grove and Southport.”

Parker said it is not typical for the city to clear the residential areas either.

“Because we have so many of them,” Parker explained. “We’re going to be targeting here 3,000 lane miles of streets. There isn’t another city in Indiana that has 3,000 lane miles of streets. So we’re going to be doing more than anyone else ever does just with this.”

The department said their crews will make sure the job is done.

“We will have folks that monitor the contractors,” Parker said. “They do have to call in when they complete a segment. They do have to call it into us. We’ll go out and verify that the work was completed. We really do appreciate the contractors that answered the call, came in at a moment’s notice.”