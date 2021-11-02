Indy DPW looking for input on changing New York and Michigan to 2-way streets on the near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Changes may be coming for travelers on the near east side. Indy’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is proposing to convert Michigan Street and New York Street from one-way streets to two-way roads.

“It can’t be bad for anybody,” said Adam Sweet, owner of King Dough Pizza which sits on Michigan Street. “If they are coming from downtown they are probably going home, which is great for a pizza shop, on the way home. It can’t be bad to have more avenues to our businesses in these weird, weird times. We will take them all.”

The move is in an effort to calm and circulate traffic. The proposed changes will extend down both streets from College Avenue to Emerson Avenue and Ellenberger Park. The new design will include 200 ADA accessible ramps and refresh 100 crosswalks along the route. If it goes to plan, construction would begin in 2023.

DPW has had success converting one way streets in the past. Roads were changed on IUPUI’s campus, with DPW saying the improvements have led to safer driving.

“Everyone is a little bit more on guard little more cautious with less lanes, and more things to watch,” explained Ben Easley, spokesperson for DPW. “A smoother experience for cars, but also a smoother experience for pedestrians both along the street and at intersections.”

DPW is looking for the public’s input on the design of the project. They will be holding a meeting for public input on Thursday, November 4 at John H. Boner Neighborhood Center from 6 to 8 p.m.