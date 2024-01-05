INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released data on the projects it finished in 2023 on Friday.

According to a press release, Indy DPW made the following pedestrian safety improvements in 2023:

8.5 miles of new bike lanes created

55 new signalized intersections

20.5 miles of new trails

531 new crosswalks

12.4 miles of new sidewalk

15.6 miles of rehabbed sidewalk

1,191 new ADA ramps

Indy DPW also touted the completion of the 10.3 mile Nickel Plate Trail and the expansion of the Cultural Trail along South Street and Indiana Avenue in Indianapolis.

The department of public works also noted that it completed 60 capital construction projects in 2023, improving roads, bridges, stormwater infrastructure and pedestrian facilities.

Indy DPW provided the following data on its capital construction projects:

800 crosswalks installed or rehabilitated

200+ lane miles of new or rehabbed asphalt streets

120 lane miles of strip-patching

20+ miles of new or rehabbed sidewalks.

The department of public works also reported that major work was completed on Fall Creek Trail from 10th Street and Indiana Avenue to Bursdal Boulevard and Central Canal. Bridges over the White River on Kessler Boulevard were also repaired.

The City-County Council approved $25 million in funding for the department of public works to resurface residential roadways in 2024. Indy DPW reported that, over the last three years, such funding has led to the resurfacing of 400 residential road segments.

According to a press release, Indy DPW’s 2024 capital planning budget calls for $284 million in transportation projects and $79 million in stormwater projects. The funding is part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s five-year, $1.2 billion capital plan, per the department of public works.

Indy DPW also received a $25 million RAISE grant in 2023. Per a release, the money will help the city convert eight one-way roads to two-way streets.

The department of public works also provided the following statistics on 2023 trash removal:

53,697 bags of litter removed from parks and trails

193 tons of illegally dumped material removed throughout Indianapolis

247,617 tons of trash collected countywide (a 1.2% increase from 2022)