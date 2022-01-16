Indy DPW Snow Force hitting the road ahead of possible light snow

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is activating some of its Snow Force Drivers ahead of light snow that may create some slick conditions.

Indy DPW’s Snow Force team will hit the roads starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night. They’ll treat the roadways with salt to combat any refreezing potential Monday morning when temperatures fall.

The Snow Force team will continue to treat or plow roadways at least through mid-morning Monday. They will continue to treat or plow roadways depending on the weather event.

As always, drivers are asked to keep winter weather driving rules in mind. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, leave with plenty of time to arrive at your destination, and leave at least three car lengths between you and the car in front of you.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer mapping tool will be activated. Look for updates from CBS4’s most accurate meteorologists.