Indy faces downtown cleanup before March Madness tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Victoria Franklin likes to play the ponies at Winner’s Circle Sports Pub at 20 North Pennsylvania Street in downtown Indianapolis, but lately she says she’s become disgusted with the neighborhood she visits for her hobby.

“Now it’s a mess. It’s a total mess,” Franklin said, gesturing to the overflowing dumpsters in the alley outside the betting parlor’s front door. “It’s junky, it’s tacky, it’s nasty, it stinks. All that trash back there, it’s human feces back there, it makes it look nasty. It makes it smell bad.”

Franklin’s comments ring true with other shop and restaurant owners near Monument Circle who say the alleys off Market Street have turned into outdoor latrines for the homeless persons who, until recently, have camped on the sidewalk around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and where a noon Tuesday deadline banning outdoor encampments looms.

“We have posted, as you can see, all throughout Monument Circle a no camping order,” said IMPD Patrolwoman Kim Evans. “That will take effect, and our officers first will go out, and we’ve been doing that engagement piece. Our IMPD Homeless Unit is out here every day working with our outreach partners, and the goal of that obviously is to provide some transitional housing to get people who are living outdoors inside.”

Officer Pat McPherson has the delicate task of balancing the constitutional rights of the homeless to sit where they please while responding to the complaints of visitors and business owners about the deteriorating condition of downtown.

“Obviously, those folks have a right to sit and hold a sign,” said McPherson. “We talk to folks, we try to engage them ourselves, and then we try to engage them with the service providers we work with.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett admits his administration has the responsibility to clean up downtown in advance of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament set to begin in mid-March.

“IMPD will work with our downtown collaborators like the Sports Corp, like Visit Indy, like the Capital Improvement Board, to make sure that we have a healthy, safe and clean city to welcome the teams to,” Hogsett said when the NCAA announced its plans to stage almost all of its March Madness tournament in Indianapolis last week.

“There is a financial commitment, but it comes in the form of providing public safety, appropriate public safety, it comes in the form of public works and the Department of Public Works who is in no small measure charged with getting the venues appropriately prepared, at least outside so people can come and go in safe and healthy ways.”

While the City considers whether to once again permit curbside dining outside of downtown restaurants in an attempt to lure back customers worried about the spread of COVID-19, IMPD is attempting to dissuade the Good Samaritans who routinely arrive downtown to feed the homeless but too often leave filth and debris upon departure.

“A lot of the community, they wanted to come down and help,” said McPherson, “so that led sometimes to good intentions but bad outcomes. So we ended up with a lot of debris and a lot of trash, and sometimes it was too much for those experiencing homelessness to get rid of.”

McPherson suggests if volunteers want to most effectively help the homeless, they should cut out the sidewalk buffets and instead donate money or time to resource centers such as the Wheeler Mission.

Victoria Franklin has her doubts as to whether the city can be cleaned up in time to welcome the NCAA Tournament and the media crews that will follow in March.

“It probably won’t be ready, and we shouldn’t just clean up the streets because there’s a big tournament coming,” she said. “Keep Indianapolis clean all the time, because when that tournament is gone, what do we do? Return back to being nasty and dirty?”