INDIANAPOLIS — A grieving father and IMPD are teaming up to ask for help solving one of the first homicides of the year. More than three months later the case remains unsolved.

On New Year’s Day, the first fatal shooting of 2022 took place on West Walnut Street where a 39-year-old man was shot six times in the head.

“You know a lot of people probably say, ‘I never thought this would happen to my family.’ I was one of those. I never thought I would be going through this, but I am and it’s not a good feeling,” said the victim’s father Jon Furman.

Family approved picture of Shane Furman

Jon Furman believes his son Shane likely knew his killer, but for now the motive behind the violence remains a mystery.

“I just know he was with a couple people. They were walking around and when they got to that point one person pulled out a gun and started shooting and they took off running,” said Furman.

Still picture of two people fleeing the scene on West Walnut

In fact, the surveillance video that was released for the first time by IMPD shows two people sprinting down an adjacent alley following the shooting, although the video is dark and only shows the backs of the two people.

“They can’t really tell who it is. They can’t make out who it is, but one person pulled out a gun and started firing on him,” said Furman. “There’s just too much gun violence, too much violence period.”

Jon’s family hopes the people in the video can be identified to bring justice to his son who left behind four kids, including a little girl who will celebrate her fifth birthday without her dad on Friday.

“His youngest daughter is having a hard time. She thinks he’s going to be at her birthday party,” said Furman. “You know we feel a big loss in our family.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jesus Soria, Jr. at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.