Indy father arrested for child abuse after 4-month-old son dies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father is behind bars accused of a deadly case of child abuse.

The victim, Jaxson Lee Thompson, was just four months old at the time of his death.

The child was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition on Friday, but with no brain activity he was taken off life support and died two days later.

Family approved photo of Jaxson Lee Thompson

The alleged abuse took place inside an apartment on S. Pennsylvania where the suspect called 911 last week to report his child had stopped breathing.

“It’s unbearable. I would not want any parent to go through what I’ve been through, to see my baby the way he was,” said the child’s mother, Savannah Thompson.

Savannah says she left her 4-month-old son Jaxson in the care of his father when she went to work on Friday.

Court records claim Brandon Herring initially denied harming the child, then admitted he dropped the boy before confessing to violently shaking the baby.

“It’s really hard because I have to tell myself it’s not my fault. I was at work. I was trying to provide for him,” said Thompson.

Booking photo of Brandon Herring

Doctors at Riley confirmed the child had severe brain bleeding consistent with being shaken.

According to the affidavit, Herring told police he lost his cool and became frustrated because the baby would not stop crying.

“It’s so hard for me to wrap my mind around how could you do this? How could you be such a horrible person to look at your own child and harm them?” said Thompson.

Herring was booked into jail on charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, but because Jaxson died following the arrest, those charges will likely be upgraded.

Thompson simply wants Herring held accountable for the senseless death.

“You know he didn’t even get a chance at life. He didn’t even get an opportunity. I won’t get to take him to kindergarten or have his first birthday,” said Thompson.

IMPD confirms this case is being considered a criminal homicide.

Herring is due in court for an initial hearing Wednesday morning.