Indy father stabbed to death following domestic incident on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 31-year-old father is dead after a stabbing inside a home on Indy’s southeast side.

His death marks the 240th homicide of the year in Indianapolis.

Police were called to a home on Carry Back Lane just after noon on Sunday and found a man who someone had stabbed to death.

Police are still investigating what led up to the homicide, but neighbors and the victim’s family believe it was a domestic incident that turned deadly.

“We’re all upset. We’re hurt. We’re angry. Unfortunately, it’s just a tragic situation all the way around,” said the victim’s brother Eric Trusley.

Eric says his younger brother Jamie Trusley, who turned 31 last week, shared several young children with his longtime girlfriend and admits the two had a history of arguments.

“They had issues off and on. We’re not exactly sure what happened. We just know it ended badly,” said Trusley.

“You know only those two people know exactly what happened. I hope they get to the bottom of it,” said neighbor Keith Goldsby.

Neighbors like Keith say the victim had returned home just minutes before being stabbed and describes both Jamie and his girlfriend as friends of his.

“It’s sad. He was a great kid. He treated us with respect,” said Goldsby.

Jamie’s family says they urged him to leave the troubled relationship, but the kids he shared with his girlfriend kept the two together until the end.

While the previous incidents never rose to the level of criminal charges being filed, Jamie’s brother hopes the case serves as a lesson to others to escape domestic violence before it ends in tragedy.

“Domestic violence is not a one way street. Please get out because you never know where it’s going to lead to. For us it’s led to my brother being gone. His kids no longer have a father and there’s no way to fix what’s been broken,” said Trusley.

So far no one has been arrested for charged with a crime.

Anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.