Indy FOP hosts memorial for fallen police officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers, family, and loved ones gathered Thursday to honor police officers and deputies who’ve been killed in the line of duty in Marion County.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) hosts this annual event in recognition of the survivors who live on after losing their loved ones who have laid down their lives for our community.

“This event allows our City to pause and reflect upon the sacrifice and heroism of the women and men who stand the line daily to protect our community…lest we forget,” said FOP President Rick Snyder.

For those in attendance, it was a chance to grieve and remember the sacrifice.

“Several of these officers who are being remembered today helped save the lives of other people,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “We like to focus on the contributions people gave. What they gave to their families, what they gave to the community.”

For the first time, IMPD officer Bre Leath was included in the roll-call of heroes. The Indianapolis FOP couldn’t have the annual event last year because of the pandemic.