Indy FOP to call on officials for action following surge of violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are calling on local and state officials to take emergency action in the wake of surging violence that has continued to rock the city as homicide numbers climb past 160.

In a presser scheduled for 1 p.m., the FOP plans to call for officials to review and take corrective action in regard to court supervised release and GPS monitoring. This demand comes of the heels of two recent homicides in which the accused perpetrators were both suspects who were on court ordered GPS monitoring at the time of their arrest.

Previously in June, the Indy FOP declared Indianapolis a “City and Crisis” and declared the city on a record shattering pace for homicides in a year.

Indianapolis set a homicide record in 2020 with 245 homicides.