Indy Fuel, local Anthem insurance company partner to pack ‘Comfort Cases’ for foster children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Fuel hockey team and the local Anthem Insurance Company are partnering together to pack comfort cases Friday.

The cases are backpacks filled with everyday essentials given to children in foster care to replace the trash bags many are given to carry their belongings.

Founder of the Comfort Cases non-profit organization Rob Scheer says he was in the foster system and remembers being handed a trash bag. He also has five foster children and says all of them came to him with trash bags.

“Kids come into the system because of a choice someone else made. And you know exactly what trash bags are to be used for. They are to be used to dispose of your trash. Not as a piece of luggage,” said Scheer.

“We want to be loved. We want to know that we matter. That we’re not disposable. And we’re not invisible.”

The cases have things like brand new pajamas, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, a book, blanket, and a stuffed animal — all inside of a backpack, not a trash bag.

“Could you just imagine being a child with no hope, with no dignity, with being taken out of a situation that they had no choice about, and then handing them a trash bag,” said Scheer.

Over the past nine years, the non-profit has made over 150,000 cases and sent them to all 50 states and the UK.

The Fuel and Anthem donated to the Comfort Cases non-profit to get the items to pack.

Before packing for the @ComfortCases got started… the @IndyFuel (who partnered with the local @AnthemInc on the cases) took to the ice to show me a thing a two. Forward Riley McKay and Goalie Tom Aubrun were great teachers 🏒 🥅 pic.twitter.com/VAl4SvLTmY — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) November 5, 2021

To donate items to go into these cases you can find more information here.