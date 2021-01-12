Indy gets handoff on hosting duties for 2022 college football championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2022.

On Tuesday, the city will get the handoff from the 2021 Miami, Florida host committee.

Planning started more than a year ago in the circle city with the Indianapolis Host Committee getting together regularly to make sure Lucas Oil will be ready to host the game on January 10, 2022.

Members of the Indy committee will meet virtually with members of the Miami committee Tuesday.