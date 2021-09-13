Indy grandmother narrowly avoids being hit by gunfire after her home is shot up over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman narrowly avoided being hit by gunfire inside her own home over the weekend.

The victim’s home was repeatedly struck by gunfire on Indy’s northeast side. The woman was upstairs moving furniture at the time of the shooting.

“I heard a loud noise and then I felt a blast on my shoulder. I thought I’d been shot,” said the victim.

That woman, who asked that we not use her name, hit the ground and crawled into another room to call for help.

“When I called 911 I thought I had been shot. They were saying, ‘Stay on the phone with us. Stay on the phone,'” said the victim.

It turns out the victim had actually been hit by flying glass, but with multiple gunshots tearing holes in her garage door and several inside walls, it took a few minutes to realize she just missed being hit by a bullet.

“If I would have been an inch to my left, it would have shot me in the face,” said the victim.

The victim believes the gunmen were likely targeting her grandson, who no longer lives in the home.

Witnesses believe the shots were fired by two teenage boys who sped away down the street in the neighborhood near 46th and Post.

Unfortunately, the scary situation isn’t unique to that family.

A search of police reports shows on Sunday alone at least three unrelated homes were hit by gunfire.

The victim just wishes people would learn to settle their conflicts without picking up a weapon.

“Don’t be followers. It ain’t worth it. It ain’t worth taking somebody’s life. Let it go and do something better in life,” said the victim.

According to the police report, surveillance cameras in the neighborhood did capture the suspects, but that video has not been approved for release.