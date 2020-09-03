Indy haunted houses prepare to open with safety plans

INDIANAPOLIS — While trick or treating is still up in the air this Halloween season, haunted attractions are preparing to open in September.

COVID-19 safety plans have been approved by the health department. We looked into how precautions might impact the spooky experience.

“We want them to come here and have fun,” said Scott Waterman, President of Hanna Haunted Acres in Indianapolis.

Waterman said they are working around the clock to provide a safe environment to be scared in.

“Hand sanitization stations at the entrance of all of our lines, at the beginning of all of our attractions, and at the exit of all of our attractions,” Waterman explained.

He said being mostly outdoors, on a 78-acre farm makes social distancing easier but hiring employees has been a challenge this season.

“We normally have a whole lot of applicants,” said Waterman.

Indy Scream Park is seeing a similar dip in interested scarers. Both attractions plan to require masks for workers.

“We’ve actually changed how their makeup is done where they will wear masks that kind of do the character face on the lower half,” said Jon Pianki, the Marketing Director of Indy Scream Park. “So, we have them for the different houses, like clown houses have their own.”

As for customers— that depends on whether the governor lifts the statewide mask mandate at the end of the month. If he does, Hanna Haunted Acres said masks will be optional.

“We will allow our customers to make their own decision,” said Waterman.

“My thinking is we would keep the masks in place because we built our entire park around it,” said Pianki. “If it gets lifted, I think it’s one of those things we will play it by ear.”

Both are expecting sold out crowds despite the pandemic.

“I think people are excited to get out and go have fun,” said Waterman.

“People are out. They’re wearing masks, they’re being safe but they’re out,” said Pianki.

Some other attraction precautions include temperature checks, thorough sanitizing during and after close of business as well as stopping scarers from touching haunted house goers.

To avoid standing in unnecessary lines, these attractions are encouraging people to buy their tickets online this season.

If you are interested in applying for a job at one of these attractions, here are links to their websites.

Hanna Haunted Acres

Indy Scream Park