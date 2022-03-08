INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve been thinking about getting a pet, Indy Humane is trying to make the decision a bit easier with a half-off adoption week.

The hope is that a lot of animals will be adopted to try and help ease the overpopulation problem at local shelters. As recently as February, Indianapolis Animal Care Services moved to emergency intake status due to staff shortages and a lack of kennel space.

“That overpopulation problem in Indianapolis is getting serious and shelters are starting to have to make super tough decisions. So adopting is just so so important, getting that community in here to help us out with the problem,” said Josie Bowles, Customer Service Lead at Indy Humane

Bowles said there is a large foster program in Indianapolis, which helps clear some space in the shelter. They are looking for people to come and adopt to do their part to give these animals love and care.

IACS is encouraging people who find lost pets to consider attempting to locate the owners themselves before involving the shelter. Found pets can be posted on sites such as Indy Lost Pet Alert and shared on social media sites such as Facebook and Nextdoor.

If you want to adopt you can find a list of every adoptable pet on the Indy Humane website. They are located at 7929 N. Michigan Road in Indianapolis and are open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.