Indy Island Aquatic Park reopens after renovation project

INDIANAPOLIS — As one of the city’s most popular aquatic centers turns 25, it is also boasting some new improvements.

City and Indy park officials cut the ribbon to celebrate the reopening of Indy Island Aquatic Center. The facility offers a year-round swimming experience, without weather concerns.

“In a year when so many of our kids and their playtime has been affected by the pandemic, I am excited to cut the ribbon on this indoor year-round facility. That has served this area for 25 years,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “For families on the east side of our city, Indy Island provides a place for healthy recreation regardless of the weather.”

Thanks to a partnership with Raymond Park Middle School, Indy’s youth have the chance to become confident in the water. The facility offers swimming lessons, water walking, aqua aerobics and kayaking among other options.

“600 kids a year, over 10,000 Warren Township Students, have been privileged enough to work with Indy Island and learn to swim,” Jill Simala, a physical education teacher with Raymond Park Middle School said.

The renovations to Indy Island include new additions like a waterfall, coral reef with spraying octopus and a 101-foot long water slide. The facility also added LED lighting throughout the pool deck, new circulation pumps, an updated electrical service, a new ADA accessible lift chair, resurfaced the walls and floors and added other enhancements throughout the pool area.