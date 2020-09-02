Indy lights red in support of live events venues in need of financial support

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy businesses joined roughly 1,700 others across the country in showing their support for live event venues reeling during the pandemic.

They are lighting their buildings red in solidarity, while asking law makers to help them survive.

“Our industry has 10 to 12 million people in it, and most are out of work,” explained Robert Williams, CEO of Mid-America Sound Corporation. “If we don’t have events, people won’t come downtown. There will be nothing to do.”

Supporters want legislators to pass the Restart Act which would give paycheck protection loans for businesses with less than 500 people who have seen a 25% loss in revenue.

“Take action by writing to your senators and your representatives making it clear to them for what we need to keep the live event industry alive,” said Joanne Sanders, international vice president for the International Alliance of Stage Employees.

Live event venues are major economic drivers for downtown businesses and neighborhoods.

“Something to keep us afloat, so we literally don’t have to lay everyone off, and then the minute we are able to do events again fully, we are going to have to build our entire team back,” said Chelsea Sanderson, vice president of operations for the music venue Hi-Fi in Fountain Square.

Tuesday night, red lights could be seen across the city at spots like Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monument Circle and many more locations.