INDIANAPOLIS — A series of criminal charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of ramming multiple squad cars and injuring two officers over the weekend.

According to court records, police were in the area of 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue conducting undercover surveillance linked to a series of car break-ins and other violent crimes when they noticed a suspect unrelated to that case trying to force his way into the Northside Bar and Grill with a gun.

After confronting the suspect early Saturday morning, three police vehicles were damaged as 37-year-old Antonio Berry allegedly crashed into the squad cars trying to escape arrest.

Before the incident, police say the suspect became disruptive inside the bar. After being escorted outside, Berry is accused of trying to re-enter the building with a handgun.

That’s when police noticed the disturbance and got involved.

In addition to damaging one marked IMPD car and a second unmarked IMPD truck, the suspect allegedly slammed into an ISP squad car.

After being arrested, police claim they recovered an illegally possessed gun inside Berry’s SUV.

“In Indianapolis, in Indiana and across this nation, there is a war on cops,” said Indy FOP president Rick Snyder. “While we’re seeing a surge in officer-involved shootings, we’re also seeing a surge in attacks on officers.”

Berry was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer causing injury, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement.

Snyder said the case is another example of how officers feel under threat by repeat violent offenders who don’t fear the consequences of their actions.

“They know the Marion County justice system is a joke, and they stand very little chance of being held accountable,” Snyder said. “Proof positive is that this suspect was out on a warrant for over a year with no fear of anybody serving that warrant.”

In fact, according to court records, Berry was charged with shooting at the mother of his child in September 2022.

That led to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, domestic battery, strangulation and criminal mischief.

Despite those criminal charges, Berry never went to court on that case and had a warrant for his arrest for more than a year before being arrested Saturday.

Luckily, the two officers driving the damaged squad cars suffered only minor injuries.

The suspect is now being held on a $200,000 bond for the weekend incident. He’s also being held on a $100,000 bond for the previous domestic-related firearms case.