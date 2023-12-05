SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indy man is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a pursuit that stretched across Jackson and Scott counties in southern Indiana Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department notified Indiana State Police Tuesday morning that a Maroon Dodge Charger had been reported as stolen and was believed to be traveling southbound on I-65.

ISP said a trooper located the stolen dodger near the Seymour exit around 7:50 a.m. and began following it. An additional ISP trooper and a Seymour police officer also responded to provide assistance. ISP said the vehicle sped away as police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The troopers and police officer tried to keep up with the vehicle but lost sight of it in southern Jackson County.

The dodger continued driving southbound on US 31 when another trooper reportedly observed it near the Crothersville exit as it ventured into Scott County, ISP said.

Image provided by ISP.

ISP said troopers attempted to stop the vehicle a second time on Booe Road in the city of Austin as police set up stop sticks.

The charger proceeded to crash into the side of a Crothersville police car, according to ISP. The vehicles came to rest on the southwest side of the intersection of US 31 and Booe Road. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Nature Lewis, fled the vehicle and continued running from police on foot until he was detained a short time later.

Lewis was arrested and brought to the Scott County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with:

A level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

A level 6 felony of battery to a public safety officer with a vehicle

A level 6 felony of receiving stolen property

A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement on foot

A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident

A misdemeanor charge of criminal recklessness with a vehicle

No officers or troopers were injured during the pursuit and subsequent crash.