MOORESVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Mooresville Tuesday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison Township Fire Department responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash near the 7000 block of Centenary Road in Mooresville.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased individual as Anthony Chandler of Indianapolis.

Authorities have not released any other information related to the crash, including the type of vehicles that were involved and if any other people were injured.