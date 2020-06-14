Indy man dies after being pulled from water in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man has died after being pulled out of Mill Creek by bystanders who witnessed him disappear beneath the water.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Vicente Ramos Valencia, 23, of Indianapolis was pronounced dead a short time after he was recovered from the creek despite both an off-duty EMT and other bystanders performing CPR on him until first responders could arrived.

Indiana Conservation Officers say witnesses saw Valencia wading into deep water at the Cataract Falls State Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon before he disappeared beneath the surface of Mill Creek.

Within minutes, Valencia was recovered from 7 feet of water by one of the witnesses, DNR says, who brought him to shore and started CPR until first responders arrived.

Despite all efforts, Valencia did not survive.