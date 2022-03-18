INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis, state police said.

Indiana State Police is currently investigating the crash in which one man, 53-year-old James Simison of Indianapolis, died. A preliminary investigation revealed that around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Simison was driving his 2018 Ford Transit van off of I-465 onto Southeastern Avenue just before the crash occurred.

Police said Simison’s vehicle then hit the rear of a slow-moving semi-trailer. As a result of the crash, Simison suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.

ISP said in a release that drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the crash, however, it will remain under investigation. Follow our website for further developments.