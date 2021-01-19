Indy man dies in hospital after being shot behind the wheel in traffic on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead after being shot over the weekend on the city’s south side.

The victim was shot while behind the wheel of his car in traffic on South Meridian.

The shooting took place just before sunset Sunday night. That’s when a gunman shot from one moving car into another, killing the driver, who was identified by family as Cung Cem.

Cung’s fiancé was sitting in the passenger seat when someone killed her fiancé right next to her.

That witness asked not to be identified, but believes someone ambushed the couple for unknown reasons.

“I’m traumatized. Every time I close my eyes I see that,” said the victim’s fiancé. “It’s just so hard. Why kill my fiancé? He was an innocent loving man.”

Although we’re not showing her face, that woman tearfully explained that after being shot in the head, Cung was still breathing but unconscious before he passed away Monday night in the hospital.

“Seeing the love of your life being killed in front of you is the most hurtful thing you could ever experience,” said the fiancée.

Cung’s fiancé explains that their car was boxed in by a white car in front and a silver car to the left when someone shot through their window. She believes they were targeted.

“They were so close to us and going the same speed we were,” said woman. “Like basically it was a trap. We got trapped.”

Violence in the Burmese community is unusual.

In 2020, only one of the city’s record breaking 245 homicides involved an Asian victim.

Cung’s fiancé didn’t get a good look at the shooter, but she’s positive the suspect was Burmese, the same as the victim.

“Why would you kill your own people? That’s so stupid. We didn’t come to America to shoot and kill our own people,” said the fiancé. “Why would you forget who you are and where you came from?”

The only homicide of 2020 with an Asian victim did result in an arrest, which means there were no unsolved murders involving Asian victims last year.

So far no one has been for this case, but anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.