VERMILION, Ill. — Authorities in Illinois confirmed an 18-year-old Indianapolis man was killed in a UTV crash on Tuesday.

WTWO/WAWV reports Zachary Warrick was killed when he was thrown from a Polaris Ranger crew cab side-by-side when it crashed on private property in Edgar County, Illinois.

Warrick was a passenger in the crash. Officials say Warrick, another passenger, and the driver of the UTV were all ejected during the roll-over crash.

After the UTV rolled over, it came to rest on top of Warrick.

According to an autopsy, he died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Heritage Christian School confirmed Warrick graduated from the school last week. School officials described him as an “exemplary student and young man of genuine faith.”

“The school is shocked and saddened by his loss,” Heritage Christian said in a statement.