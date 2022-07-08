INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old from Indianapolis has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

Richard Hornsby pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and for carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Hornsby was stopped by Indiana State Police troopers on Dec. 9, 2020, due to driving with an expired license plate. During the traffic stop, troopers discovered Hornsby also had been driving with an expired license and had a handgun in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed approximately 175 grams of meth in the center console along with an additional handgun.

Police stated that Hornsby confessed to his intention of selling the meth and also told investigators that he often carries a firearm during drug sales.

In addition to his 20-year sentence, Hornsby will serve five years on probation following his release from prison.