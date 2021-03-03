Indy man is charged with two counts of murder following double homicide on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing two counts of murder following a double homicide on Indy’s northeast side.

Calling it one of the most horrendous crime scenes he’d seen, an IMPD spokesman explained in mid-January that a mother and son were shot to death inside a bedroom on Pasadena street.

A third woman was seriously wounded, but managed to call 911, and a 2-year-old child was found on the bed next to the bodies unharmed.

Police initially suspected the killing of 23-year-old Austin Smith and his 51-year-old mother Melissa Smith was the result of a home invasion.

Court records now detail the killings were allegedly drug related.

Police booking photo of suspect Marcus Minor Jr.

The affidavit claims 32-year-old Marcus Minor Junior lived in the home with the victims, where police allegedly found obvious signs of drug activity.

The surviving victim also told police that Minor accused Melissa Smith of stealing drugs from him and that’s why he opened fire on the family.

“The major contributor to the violence on the street is drugs,” said Reverend Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

Because many homicides go unsolved, IMPD doesn’t have exact numbers for how many murders are drug-related, but reverend Harrison believes the city can’t reduce violent crime until it reduces the amount of drug activity on the street.

“Drug trafficking is a root cause of the violence and we have to address that issue if we’re going to lower the violence in the city,” said Harrison.

Minor remains behind bars at the Marion County Jail where he’s being held without bond while awaiting trial.

Minor is also facing a charge of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.