Indy man posthumously becomes first-time father 5 weeks after his unsolved murder

INDIANAPOLIS – An 18-year-old Indianapolis man killed in a recent shooting posthumously became a first-time father.

Now, his mother is pleading for help with the unsolved murder.

The deadly shooting started at a home near 38th and Graceland in Butler Tarkington. Dozens of shots were fired leaving four people wounded and one dead.

The homicide early Labor Day morning killed 18-year-old Anthony Mills, just five weeks before his baby girl was born.

“My heart is empty because it was just me and my son for so long,” said Anthony’s mother, Saddie Mills.

Family shared photo of Anthony Mills and his mother.

Saddie says before his death, her only son was excited to expand their family by becoming a father himself.

“He was looking forward to his baby being here. He was looking forward to seeing her,” said Saddie.

Exactly two weeks ago, following Anthony’s funeral, Zariah Toni Mills was born. Unfortunately, the little girl will never get to meet her dad.

“She’s gonna to have to grow up not knowing the type of person he is,” said Saddie.

Family-shared photo of Zariah Toni Mills.

Police believe the shooting began with an argument during the party and spilled into the street on Graceland. Although there were multiple shooters, it’s not clear who fired the fatal shots.

“My son was there at the wrong place at the wrong time. He still had a lot of living to do,” said Saddie.

While there were lots of witnesses the night of the violence, so far no one has helped police catch the killer. Anthony’s parents just wish the other kids at the party would speak up.

“They need to step forward. Don’t let him do this to somebody else or let them do this to someone else,” said Anthony’s step-father Gordon Terry.

“No one wants to say anything. Everyone is just sitting back. I don’t want my sons case to be another cold case,” said Saddie. “I just want some answers, not just for me, but for my grandbaby.”

Anthony’s murder is one of 23 homicides this year involving victims 18-years-old and younger. A majority of those cases, 16 in all, remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).