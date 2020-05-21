Indy mayor hints at easing restrictions during virtual town hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hinted at potentially easing Marion County’s COVID-19 restrictions during FOX59’s virtual town hall Wednesday.

During the town hall, Mayor Hogsett hinted that if the numbers continue at current trends he will have an announcement in the upcoming week about easing restrictions on salons and places of worship before the current June 1st timeline.

“I am cautiously optimistic we will have more good news for the people of Indianapolis. a lot of it is dependent on the data. If it does not continue to go, I’m optimistic we’ll have good news for the people of Indianapolis next week,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Under the current plan, Marion County salons and other personal services are targeted for June 1 reopening. Religious services are limited to 25 people.

In the mayor’s previous announcement. His office noted that the plan is grounded in public health data. Based on the latest AP data collected by the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracking project, Marion County is on a downward trend, with newly reported cases being back to before the first peak in early April.

The graph, showing new cases in a rolling seven-day average, shows Marion County had around 129 new cases reported on May 19. In comparison, during the latest peak, Marion County had 205 newly-reported cases on May 6.

Statewide, the state has been on a downward trend of new cases since April 26. The statewide data, gathered from the Indiana State Department of Health, measures the newly-reported cases per day.

The following is the current guidance from the mayor’s office. We will continue to watch for any updates in guidelines.