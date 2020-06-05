Indy mayor reinstates curfew for Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Friday a countywide curfew will go into effect in Marion County for Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on both evenings.

The curfew announcement comes after violence and destruction that occurred over last weekend.

IMPD says they will engage residents with an education first approach, but violation of the curfew is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and fines worth up to $10,000.

“We are closely monitoring planned events in Indianapolis, in order to ensure the safety of the protestors, residents, and area businesses. It’s clear the weekend provides residents greater opportunities to make their voices heard,” said Hogsett. “These protestors should be applauded for their commitment and advocacy and it is my hope that the curfew will ensure the types of peaceful evenings we have experienced over the last several days. My thanks go out to the many Marion County residents who are prioritizing the safety of themselves and others, as well as members of law enforcement who help ensure that people can exercise their first amendment right.”

During the curfew, no person may travel public streets or be in public places in Marion County. Exceptions to the order include individuals traveling directly to or from work, seeking medical care, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances; law enforcement; members of the news media; federal, state, or local public officials conducting necessary work; and individuals experiencing homelessness.