





INDIANAPOLIS — One million meals for Hoosiers in need will be packed in a single day next month during the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon.

The event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the newly-renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thousands of volunteers — small groups, large groups, corporate teams, families and individuals — work in shifts to pack meals that will be distributed to food pantries across Indiana.

Volunteers are needed on Monday, Oct. 24 for event-setup and the day of the event for one of three packing shifts. Non-packing shifts are also available with the M3 Crew, which helps run the event. Go here for more information or to sign up.







Million Meal Marathon event in 2021 at Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Million Meal Marathon, held in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, is the signature event for nonprofit organization Million Meal Movement, which has a mission not only to feed the hungry but to teach the community about the importance of volunteerism.

If you can’t be there Oct. 25, there are other ways to help. Businesses can sign on as sponsors, and individuals and families can donate. Every $1 donated provides three meals.

Small packing events take place year-round at Million Meal Movement’s Indy headquarters, and businesses or corporate groups can sponsor a private packing event for employees.

To keep up with Million Meal Movement and all its events, follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @MillionMealMovement.