Indy minster hopes a new playground will be the start to changing perception of 42nd and Post community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Unfortunately, 42nd and Post on Indy’s east side has become known as a place where a lot of crime tends to take place.

Because of that, positive things sometimes run under the radar.

Capital City Church of Christ Minister Clayton Stewart is hoping to change the perception of his community, but said it starts with people believing in this side of town.

"We’ve been here for 20 years and we’ve never had a car broken into. We’ve never had the building vandalized. Also, no member has ever been mistreated by anybody in this community. That in itself we would call a miracle," Stewart said.

He calls it a miracle because this side of Indianapolis has been hit hard by violence. He's witnessed it firsthand.

"These apartment complexes got full of drugs and prostitution it begin to change the composition," he said.

Regardless of what people say, he knows there are positive things happening.

"Right now we have a free counseling center in the church. Unfortunately, because of financial and human resources we can only help people who make an appointment," Stewart said.

He wants something for the youth to do in the community.

"Any given day in the summer primarily if you walk right across the street, kids are sitting right in front of that liquor store with absolutely nothing to do. That's the crucial phase in life where you either make the right decisions or the wrong decisions."

It's why he wants to build a playground and a basketball court on the five acres of land the church owns.

“If we could have more activities, more events I honestly believe it would be a tremendous help to what’s going on in this area," Stewart said.

The dream can’t become a reality without the proper funds. A recently submitted grant is in the works and it looks like the church is going to get it.

Stewart believes the playground will show community members someone does care about you and your family. He eventually wants to add a community garden and hold basketball games.

He thinks if enough business and organization leaders get behind building up this east side community, we won't see positive events go unnoticed.

“The more positive things, the more constructive things that are going on obviously in any given community enhancing the quality of the entire community," Stewart said.

Stewart should find out in a few weeks if the church will receive a grant to help build the playground. He wants to hear from community members on what they would like to see built.