Indy family raises awareness about unsolved hit-and-runs following crash that killed mother of 3

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis family is pleading for justice following a deadly hit-and-run on the southwest side.

That family hopes for justice not just in their case, but for every hit-and-run in the city.

On Friday night, in the 3300 block of Rybolt Avenue, a woman died after being hit by a car that sped away from the scene.

“It’s really hard to know that we’re not going to see her again,” said Julie Rucker.

Julie Rucker says her niece Justice Draffen leaves behind three young girls.

“There’s a void in a lot of our hearts that may not be filled again,” said Rucker.

Photo of Justice Draffen

Thanks to the public’s help, police were able to track down the white Ford Taurus they say hit Justice, after releasing a stock picture of that car.

“For us to get justice for Justice means having the community come together to help with other families that are dealing with the same thing that don’t have closure,” said Rucker.

In fact, Justice’s family specifically asked for assistance solving the death of Kyle “Stuffy” Rogan. The 30-year-old was killed in a different hit-and-run in September while sitting on a motorcycle at a red light at 86th and Meridian.

Police confirm that case remains unsolved.

Photo of Kyle “Stuffy” Rogan

“You know we heard a big old bang,” said David Burns. “Blood was squirting out by her neck, so I tried to cuff it and stop the bleeding.”

David Burns lives on Rybolt, a few homes away from where Justice was killed. He tried to save her life and agrees with her family that the world would be a better place if people helped out strangers more often.

“You don’t need to know a person to help a person,” said Burns. “Everybody should help everybody, no matter what the consequences are.”

“She was always trying to do the right thing for the next person, so that’s what we want in her memory is to do the right thing for the next person,” said Rucker.

Draffen’s death case marks the 14th fatal hit-and-run in Indy so far this year. That is the exact same number the city saw at this time last year.