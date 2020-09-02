Indy mother killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy’s east side. police searching for white Hyundai

INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis continue to search for a driver responsible for killing a 25-year-old woman during an early morning hit-and-run crash.

The deadly crash took place on Indy’s east side near 30th and post.

Investigators believe Keyona Murphy had been walking in or near the street, arguing with another person who was walking on the sidewalk, when Murphy was struck by an eastbound car that didn’t stop.

“I think it’s awful. The whole concept of the value of life is falling,” said Chad Temple.

Chad didn’t know the victim. He’s a pastor at The Caring Place church near the crash scene.

He says the sidewalk along 30th street was built just a few years ago and since then he hasn’t noticed any serious traffic dangers until last night’s crash.

According to IMPD, so far this year there has now been 11 deadly hit and run accidents. Nine of those have taken place in the last four months.

Last year there were nine deadly crashes on the same date, with 16 total reported by the end of the year.

Chad just wishes more people would follow the golden rule and treat others the way they would want to be treated.

“Are there problems in this neighborhood? Oh yeah. It goes beyond the hit and run, but that’s an example. It’s like the number of shootings we have. People have the mentality that what I need is more important than what you need and that’s not the way you should live,” said Temple.

Police describe the suspect car as a white Hyundai sedan. Anyone with information on that car is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.