Indy mother seeks help after her daughter is stabbed to death on July 4th

INDIANAPOLIS — A stabbing on the Fourth of July has led to a murder mystery in Indianapolis. The killing took place on Indy’s west side.

Witnesses say after the stabbing at the home on Arthur Avenue, the victim ran next door where neighbors tried to save her life.

Unfortunately, 30-year-old Amanda Rickard died from her injuries.

“I’m lost. She was my baby girl and I shouldn’t have to bury my child,” said Richard’s mother Stacy Dunigan.

Stacy tearfully recalls learning about the murder after celebrating the 4th of July with friends and returning to her home which is just a block away from the scene of her daughter’s death.

“One of the neighbors came to me and asked if I knew about my daughter. I said, ‘What about my daughter?’ and they said she was stabbed,” said Dunigan.

Stacy eventually tracked her daughter down to Eskenazi hospital but she never got the chance to say goodbye, because her daughter had already died on the operating table.

Stacy says the motive for the murder remains a mystery and she feels frustrated by being kept in the dark.

“I know nothing. The cops won’t release anything because it’s under investigation. That’s where I’m confused. I just want answers. I want to know what happened to her,” said Dunigan.

According to the police report, detectives talked to several neighbors and witnesses, but so far no one has been able to help police arrest Amanda’s killer.

“If you know anything, even a small thing, please contact the detective and please help find whoever did this to my baby,” said Dunigan. “There were people around. They know what happened to her. I want people to please talk to the cops and tell what happened to my daughter.”

Stacy says a benefit bike ride is being planned for Saturday at 11 in the morning at the VFW in Martinsville.

In the meantime, anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.