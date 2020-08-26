Indy mother thrilled her son’s cold case is getting attention again

INDIANAPOLIS — A 7-year-old unsolved homicide case involving of 20-year-old Reginald Hill is getting some new attention.

“Reggie has been gone for seven years and this is the first time I’ve gone through the process of trying to reopen the case,” Hill’s mom Brenda Hutson said.

Hutson said there are people walking the streets that know who murdered her son. She said it’s very frustrating.

She wants people to get rid of the street code of not snitching.

“It’s sickening. It gets on my nerves because I know that people know information about my son’s case. I know the individuals. I know these so-called friends of his,” Hutson said.

After years of speaking about Hill’s murder, she’s getting closer to reopening the case.

She said an IMPD detective has agreed to look at his Hill’s file again.

“He said ‘Miss Brenda I will do everything in my power to look into this. I will see if it could be taken back to the prosecutor’,” Hutson said.

It’s a small step that means the world to Hutson.

She knows IMPD detectives have a lot on their plate especially with Indy’s record-breaking homicide record for 2020.

“I understand the detectives have a lot of files to work on but let’s get some justice and peace for these families who are suffering,” Hutson said.

She’s hopeful a new set of eyes to the case may finally give her the closure she needs.

“Something might come of it and maybe not. It might spark something in someone,” Hutson said.

Hutson said if she could give any family advice about dealing with an unsolved homicide case it’s “God has the final answer”.