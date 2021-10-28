Indy neighborhoods rally for a ceasefire event to stop violence this Halloween weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders continue to fight an ongoing battle with violence on city streets. Now community members are announcing a plan to use the Halloween weekend to halt the violence in some of Indy’s most impacted neighborhoods.

They are calling for a ceasefire weekend. Organizers have events planned across six Indy neighborhoods that are tired of the violence gripping their streets.

“Get ready! Just be ready to fight because we all have a part in this. You know we are just here to restore hope and spread love, and that’s our main mission,” said Ron G., one of the organizers of the ceasefire.

Friday through Sunday, there are peace rallies planned and neighborhood cleanups. The list of events and times are below.

42nd and Post – Saturday, October 30 (If it rains, everything will be at the same time on Oct 31st)

Cleanup event will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet up for everyone will be on 42nd and Post Road before going to two locations on 36th & Dewberry.

Peace rally and BBQ from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Free food, guest speakers, DJ)

Cleanup from 9 a.m. – noon, peace rally starts at 1 p.m. (bounce houses, book bag and toy giveaways)

Peace rally from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (free BBQ, trick or treat, bounce houses)

Events are 1 p.m. to 7 pm at 2618 East Bethel

Saturday, October 30 Peace rally Saturday will be from noon to 5 p.m. (bounce houses, free food, music, job training programs)

“Feel free [to come], every person from every walk of life, you don’t have to live in the areas that these people will be focusing on,” said Antonio Lipscomb, senior pastor with Community Church Indy. “You can easily just come and be a part of it, join in. All are welcome and invited to just participate.”

While on a peace walk Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett praised the event.

“Well I am supportive of anything that will encourage anyone to stop using a gun to resolve disputes,” remarked Mayor Hogsett.

“It is a myth that the police alone can stop violence. It is a myth that the mayor, and any decisions he makes alone, can stop violence in this city. That’s not how it’s done,” added Clyde Posley Jr., senior pastor with the Antioch Fountain of Grace Church. “We all are beginning to come to a better understanding that we can’t do this without everyone involved.”