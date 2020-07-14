Indy Parks announces increased pool hours, concert at MLK Park

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indy Parks announced the expansion of pool hours, to give families “more open swim options.”

In a news release, Indy Parks said the first two pool sessions will now end 30 minutes later.

Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Perry Park, Riverside Park, and Willard Park pools are open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m., and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The new hours will go into effect today, July 14.

Indy Parks also said the first free concert of their summer concert series features Clint Breeze & the Groove at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Friday, July 17.

In accordance with the recent Marion County Public Health Department Public Health Order, visitors are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Indy Parks said pool visitors must follow the guidelines except while swimming, diving, or entering/using a water slide. Park visitors are also reminded to practice social distancing and CDC recommended guidelines.

Spray grounds, free meals, summer concerts, and movies will continue throughout the summer, according to Indy Parks.

For more information on Indy Parks and its services, visit parks.indy.gov, or contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK or IndyParksCS@indy.gov.