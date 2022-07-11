INDIANAPOLIS — Children can work up quite the appetite while playing in the summer. Indy Parks is hoping to fill them up with its annual Summer Servings Program.

Indy Parks kicked off the Summer Servings Program Monday at Windsor Village Park. The program provides free meals to youth around the city while they’re on summer break. The program delivers meals to about 70 sites around the city where families can pick up the meals.

In 2021, about 200,000 meals were given away to families. Officials stress the importance of getting kids nutritional meals during their break from school.

“After a healthy meal, kids can play better, learn better, grow better, and that’s something we want every young person in Indianapolis to have available to them,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

More than 1,000 locations across the state signed up to participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program. The locations vary from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile feeding sites.

You can use the map or search below to find a location near you. Families who need additional assistance can call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744.