Indy Parks highlights jobs for Hoosier youth

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis teens needing a summer job will have plenty of opportunities to make a difference in their community while earning a paycheck.

On Tuesday, Indy Parks highlighted its summer job openings for those between the ages of 16 and 24. There are more than 200 open positions at parks and pools across the city starting at $10 to $15 an hour.

As city officials announced the opening of these positions, they shared the impacts the jobs can have on teens, and their own personal experiences.

“Each summer Indy Parks gives hundreds of youth that chances at a first critical job,” said Jessica McCormick, a city-county councillor. “But in case you’re thinking ‘yea, but where does a summer job at the park take someone?’ Well I can tell you, it can take you right here to where I am as a City-County Councillor, or even to the 25th floor as mayor of the city.”

Indy Parks plans to open 10 of its 18 pools in the coming months. That’s up from only five opened last summer due to the pandemic.

For more on park resources or applying for one of these positions, visit parks.indy.gov.