Indy Parks set to open 5 pools at 50% capacity

INDIANAPOLIS– Indy Parks announced Friday that it is ready to open some pools, with restrictions, this summer.

Beginning on June 13, the pools at Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Perry Park, Riverside Park and Willard Park will be open six days a week at 50% of their regular capacity.

The pools will have separate locker rooms and restrooms for pool visitors only and are not shared with other park facilities. Officials say the pools will have adequate deck space and pool water for visitors to maintain social distancing.

“Summer is not canceled at Indy Parks and neither is our commitment to the city we all love and to the people we serve,” said Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks director. “As a team, we have a responsibility to explore every possibility for residents and their families to stay healthy and safe, to have access to free meals, and to enjoy recreational activities in our parks.”

The pools will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

The pools must be closed periodically for 1.5-2 hours to allow for routine cleaning during operating hours.

Each pool will have about 12 staff members working daily, who will wear face coverings when they aren’t in the water.

Indy Parks says pool spray features and park spraygrounds will not be available until further notice.

Plans for summer concerts and movies using similar measures will be announced soon.