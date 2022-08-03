



INDIANAPOLIS — Peterman Brothers, a growing Indiana business, has created a paid training program for students who want to pursue careers in the plumbing and HVAC trades.

“We started about two years ago when we realized that in order to build our workforce we would have to train them,” President and Owner Chad Peterman said.

The Peterman Top Tech Academy pays students for seven months as they learn in the classroom, the lab and the field. No experience is required, but the program is competitive. There were more than 1,900 applicants for the current class competing for 43 spots.







The deadline to apply for the next class is Friday, Aug. 12. Ideal candidates are tech savvy and enjoy working with their hands, Peterman said, but they’re also looking for people who are “hungry, humble and smart.”

To learn more about the program or apply, visit petermantoptech.com or call 317-620-0867.