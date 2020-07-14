Indy Police looking for help finding missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a missing teenager.

The IMPD said Jayden Jenkins was last seen on Friday, July 10. She is described as an 18-year-old Black female. She is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jayden was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and flip flops. She is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.