INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a suspect in a robbery investigation.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Michael Cloud is wanted for robbery. The warrant was issued on January 27.

Cloud is described as a 5’9″ man weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.