Indy police looking for help identifying man in connection with downtown shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are looking to the community for help identifying a man in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was captured on surveillance video. They believe he was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The man was wearing a dark-colored hat, dark colored Nautica sweatshirt, jeans and red tennis shoes.

Photo//IMPD

Police have not called the man a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).