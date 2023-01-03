INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night near an Indianapolis mall.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out around 8 p.m. that they were investigating an active incident outside of the Castleton Square Mall.

Around 8:10 p.m., they confirmed two victims were found in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. No immediate conditions or further information were provided.

Online data shows IMPD officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, for a person shot.

IMPD is asking that the public and media avoid the area near the mall.

FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

This is not the first time in the last year that central Indiana police have had to respond to mall shootings.

Greenwood police were called on Dec. 23, 2022, to the Greenwood Park Mall on reports of shots fired. Additionally, in July 2022, the same Greenwood mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.