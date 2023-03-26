INDIANAPOLIS — A bookstore in Indianapolis received a bomb threat Sunday morning for hosting drag story hours every month.

Indy Reads, located on Virginia Avenue, closed the rest of Sunday while police conducted an investigation to determine the credibility of the threat.

In a statement posted on the bookstore’s Instagram, Indy Reads CEO Ruba Marshood confirmed that the anonymous sender of the email claimed that “a bomb had been placed at our Fountain Square bookstore and threatened the lives of our team because of our monthly drag story hours.”



Marshood went on to say that authorities did not detect any threat near the bookstore while investigating the premises.

The nonprofit bookstore will reopen on Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Marshood said this incident will not stop Indy Read from hosting the drag story hours and other programs focused on inclusivity.



“All threats to our community are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” the statement said. “And, as a safe and healing space for all our neighbors, Indy Reads will always provide programs that align with our core value of inclusivity.”